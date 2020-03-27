Fred Itua, Abuja

The FCT Administration has threatened to impose curfew on Abuja if residents fail to comply with social distancing rule in market places and other social or religious gatherings across the territory.

“If the situation continues like this, we will be forced to impose a curfew, that is why I came out myself to monitor and appeal to their conscience to vacate the market especially, those not selling foodstuffs and other essential commodities.

“I have called the Commissioner of Police myself to ensure that the enforcement team commences enforcement immediately. We want to fumigate this market, but people refused to quit the market, making fumigation difficult for government. I came personally to see things for myself.

“I appeal to citizens and residents to comply with the preventive measures outlined by government. Please comply and vacate the market to make job easy for government because inhaling this substances could be injurious to your lungs. We are appealing that the traders should stay at home for this period of fumigation.

“Government is aware of the economic situation and it is not in our best interest to destroy your goods. Please stay at home and as a mother, I feel for you,” FCT Minister of State, Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu stated during a sensitisation awareness campaign.

She also revealed that the Administration commenced the fumigation of some parts of the territory, as part of measures to curtail the spread of the deadly coronavirus in the nation’s capital, Abuja. To achieve a hitch-free exercise, she appealed to traders to vacate the market throughout the period of the fumigation exercise.