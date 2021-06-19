Azubuko Joel Udah is a retired Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) and Chairman, Board of Directors of Nigeria Police Force Microfinance Bank plc.

In this interview with NGOZI UWUJARE, he proffers solutions to the challenges of insecurity plaguing the nation and counsels policemen and women on responding to challenges.

What can you say about the current insecurity in the country?

There is insecurity in all the nooks and crannies of Nigeria. Each of the geo-political zones is having serious challenges of insecurity. During the EndSARS, many policemen and even soldiers were attacked. They burnt police stations and this trend is still continuing till today. So as far as I am concerned, what the government should do is to pull out a martial action to make sure the Nigeria police is reinforced and they are motivated to carry on because the security of this country will be terrible if the police is disabled from doing their job. I am calling on the government now to do everything possible by calling the IGP and the management of the police and ask them what their needs are. They should tell government what they need, so as to be able to do their job and restore confidence.

The government should also find a way of stopping this orgy of attacks on the police. Government should let the police be at the helm of affairs of internal security. Anything they asked for, make sure you provide them. Let the government provides for them at the federal level and at the state level. Let there be a martial action to make sure that the police are not continually demoralized.

What is your advice to the men and officers of the police at this critical time?

My advice to them is that they should know that more often than not, the police are faced with challenges. And going by the history of the Nigerian police, the Nigerian police has always risen up to challenges, surmounting them and coming out smoking, if the spirit is there. During the coup of 1966 January and the one that followed it in July 1966, the police played a serious role in making sure that the country is intact and even when the military was in disarray, it was the IGP then, Alhaji Kam Salem that played a father figure to Gowon. Sometimes, Gowon for some days operated from the police. So the police have all the capacity to rise up to the challenge and surmount the problem that we are having.

How has it been since you left the police?

Fine. Professionally, I am a lawyer. As soon as I left the police, I organised myself and I have my law chamber, Azubuko Udah Law Chamber, which I am running till today. Secondly I have a farm plantation, part of which I inherited from my father in my community. I am from Ozuitem in Bende Local Govt Area of Abia State. And after sometime, I went into politics, trying to go to the Senate to represent Abia North, but the powers that be in the state then didn’t allow free and fair primaries. They quarantined all the delegates somewhere overnight. I dumped the party and joined APC and I have decided to do everything possible to help the party to be strong in Abia State. I and other likeminded people have succeeded in doing that in Abia State, winning the Senatorial seat for Abia North, two House of Representatives seats and a House of Assembly seat.

What is your ambition for 2023

I am available for whatever God wants me to be. I am still contemplating on the line of action to take in the next political dispensation. For nowm I have not made up my mind. I am doing my best to make sure our party remains stronger and bigger in Abia State

The South East is believed to be mostly PDP. How will APC make a headway in the South East?

APC is solid in Abia State. I can assure you that APC is solid in Abia State.