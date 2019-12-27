Henry Uche

Following the incessant death caused by kidney disease, nephrologists and survivors of kidney disease, have passionately called the federal government and donor agencies to give necessary support to all recommended dialysis centres in the country to help persons suffering kidney diseases to live.

Speaking at the launch of 500 million naira kidney Care Trust Fund, by St Remmy kidney Foundation recently in Lagos, a nephrologist at Lagos state University Teaching Hospital, Jacob Awobusuyi, called the government and well meaning persons to give support in any way to Dialysis Centres as the existing ones lack state -of -the- art equipments.

According to the the nephrology consultant, “kidney disease does not waste time to Kill anyone affected, and we understand that every human activity is a function of sound health, the government must support in all ramifications recommended Dialysis centers and strengthen health insurance structure like the National health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), budgeting below the recommended percent of national budget on health is unacceptable” he maintained.

He implored citizens to desist from self medications and report any sign of malfunctioning in the body as some minor ailments like indigestion of diethylene glycol can lead to kidney disease.

Equally, the Co-ordinator of the Foundation, Obetta Remigius, said the socio-economic impacts of the disease in the country is unimaginable hence the need for drastic action to curtail its excesses, saying that the foundation is out to help the most hapless patients, therefore calls for synergy to raise funds to save life.

“This fund with wit government support would help to detect, prevent, treat and do dialysis and transplant where necessary to halt further deaths, this can be achieved if sustainable action are taken by each state to improve the well-being and welfare of the citizens”.

He added that the funds would be used to set up free screening centres, kidney education centers, engage in campaigns and advocacy programs people suffering kidney diseases and provision of necessity drugs and necessities for kidney disease patients.

“Kidney is the Sixth killer disease and about 10 million Nigerians currently need Dialysis, Trans- plants and other medical services and about 90 per cent of patients who started dialysis die in the first year due to paucity of cash. This is worrisome; we call for collaboration avert more death caused by kidney disease.”

Remigus called for legislative support and backing and a waiver on tariff for importers of equipments, machines and other drugs for kidney disease patients in other to give life to the affected persons.

“The government should give top priority to health of its citizens, and make adequate budget for health to start with, as agreed by African Union (AU) in 2005, if public hospitals are under-equiped and under -staffed, we shall continue to experience capital flight through medical tourism in India and other countries whose leaders give top priority to health.

“It is shameful our leaders spend taxpayers money running in millions on medical tours while its citizens die of preventable and curable diseases here, let everyone collaborate to support St Remmy kidney Foundation and others foundations to give hope to these fellow citizens,” he charged.