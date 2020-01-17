Former governor of Anambra, Mr. Peter Obi, has called on federal, states and local governments to take the issue of education seriously.

Obi, a former vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lamented that government had not done enough to boost education and that free education being propagated in the country was only in theory.

Obi stated this while donating 12 laptops, printers and a generator to St. Patrick’s International Secondary School, Awka.

Obi while presenting the facilities to the Senior Prefect of the school, Miss Nwamba Childera, called on Nigerians and men of goodwill to assist in the infrastructure upgrade of schools.

“Contributing to the training of the children in school is one of the ways of contributing to nation-building.”

Obi who encouraged students to take their studies seriously reminded them that education was the only endeavour capable of transforming nations and taking people to the heights they never imagined in lives. Obi also encouraged the students to remain focus in life and chose their role models among men and women with values such as Chimamanda Adichie and Prof. Chika Unigwe of Brown University.

Bishop Paulinus Ezeokokafor, proprietor of the school, represented by Fr. Hilary Nwajagu thanked Mr. Obi for allowing God use him as a vessel for transforming the state.

Manager of the school, Fr. Celestine Aniekwe, told the students to consider themselves privileged having Mr. Obi in their midst.

Meanwhile, Obi has described the recent burning of the hostel of Patterson Grammar School, Awada , Onitsha, owned and managed by the Anglican Diocese on the Niger as a national calamity and should be treated as such.

He spoke when he visited the school soon after the fire incident that gutted one of the hostels and claimed the life of a student.

Obi said he had watched with sadness where incidents that did not have much impact were designated as “national calamities” while our leaders did not view the burning of schools with the seriousness it deserved, saying if it were to be in countries that knew the value of education, all manner of organisations would have visited the school and offered support.

While donating the initial sum of N1 million as support for the building of the school, Obi promised that he would come back to offer more assistance.

Earlier, Obi had visited Ekwulumili to condole with the families of one of the students that lost his life in the inferno.

In his remarks, the Bishop on the Niger, Most Rev. Owen Nwokolo represented by the principal of the school, Rev. Dr. Cajetan Anuforo thanked Mr. Peter Obi for his consistent love and support for education nationwide. While urging other Nigerians to emulate his life of service, he beckoned on him to assist in bringing the issue of Merritt at the front burner of the national consciousness.