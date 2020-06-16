Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The factional chairman of All Progressives Congress, Edo State chapter, Barr. Aselm Ojezua, yesterday said the state governor, Godwin Obaseki resigned from the party in search of his own.

He said this in Benin while reacting to the resignation of the state governor.

“I thinks that the governor left in search of his own”, he said.

Ojezua said he was so saddened at the twist of event that has led to the resignation of the governor from the party noting that the situation could have been better managed without resulting to what it is today.

“Well, naturally I am very sad at this development and I wouldn’t say all together I am surprised considering the circumstances and the drama that played out since last week.

“So, I am very saddened and i honestly believed that the episode could have been better managed”, he said.

When asked about his stands on the whole issues, he said, life goes on.

The factional chairman of the party however said he is still the state chairman of APC and that he has a four year tenure and that he has his mandate which he stands to complete.

He said that he thinks that the governor left in search of his own.

He also said in line with the current development, he has called a state executive meeting for tomorrow and that after the meeting, they will issue a statement.

He said whatever he has said so far was his own personal opinion.