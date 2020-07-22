Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), who is also the Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, has taken a COVID-19 test after coming in contact with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, who tested positive for the virus on Sunday.

The news comes on the heels of reports that three journalists covering the PTF’s daily media briefings had earlier tested positive for the virus. Among the journalists are two reporters and an outside broadcast van engineer.

Aside from the SGF, other members of the PTF have also taken the COVID-19 tests.

Foreign Minister Onyeama had on Sunday announced on Twitter that he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus after his fourth test returned positive.

Other members of the PTF who have since taken the tests include the National Coordinator, Dr Sani Aliyu, Minister of Health Dr Osagie Ehanire, Aviation Minister Sirika Hadi, Interior Minister Rauf Aregbesola, Minister of Information and Culture Lai Mohammed and the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Services, Hajia Sadiya Farouq.

Others include the World Health Organisation Acting Country Representative, Dr Fiona Braka, Director-General, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC, Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, and Minister of Environment, Dr Mohammad Abubakar.

It is not immediately clear if the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, who has come in contact with SGF Mustapha, would also undergo a COVID-19. Mustapha had visited the police force headquarters in Abuja where he participated in the decoration ceremony of some newly-promoted officers of the force. Mustapha had previously been in direct contact with Onyeama.

The SGF was also said to have met with officials of the Central Bank of Nigeria at the CBN headquarters.

The spokesman in charge of the SGF office, Mr Willy Bassey, said he had no information on the PTF members’ testing.

However, the Minister of Police Affairs, Muhammad Dingyadi went into self-isolation on Tuesday after coming in contact with the Minister of Foreign Affairs.