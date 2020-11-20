Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Kaduna State government and other organisations have commended a Kaduna-based non-governmental organization, Centre For Water and Environment Development (CWED) for the construction of eight water system toilets for pupils of LGEA Nursery and Primary School, Hanyi Banki, Kawo, Kaduna North Local Government area of Kaduna State.

Principal Environmental Health Officer, Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources, Kaduna State, Muhammed Bello Samaila, described the building of toilet facilities by CWED as laudable.

“CWED has contributed its quota. But, building toilet without proper sensitisation for the users will not take us anywhere. People should be sensitised on why they should not defecate on the bare ground because it will lead to problems.

“Some people who live close to River Kaduna do not have soak away. They link their sewage to the river. So, this water will be treated and pumped to our homes and we will consume it. We are working seriously to stop this unhealthy practice”, he added.

Acting Director, Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation who doubled as State Desk Officer, Clean Nigeria Campaign, Ishaku Bala, hinted that his team has sunk over 1,300 boreholes across Kaduna State to increase access to clean water in rural communities.

“We have been working with CWED and we have the records of several good works they have done and we are proud of them. Thank you very much. CWED is not just like a partner to RUWASSA but like a valued family member.

“On our part, we have built over 1,300 boreholes across Kaduna State to make water available to Kaduna people among other things we have done”, he said.

Education Secretary, Kaduna North LG, Mohammed Saleh who commissioned the projects commended CWED just as he urged other well-meaning individuals to equally assist in whatever capacity they can to make learning a worthwhile process for Nigerian children.

“The School will put the facility into judicious use in such a way that other generations can also use it. I want to encourage the school management to look inward and get someone to help keep the toilets clean at all times”, he said.

A representative of Water Right Initiative, Nasiru Abbas, said, “World Toilet Day is something we look forward to and as a sanctifier, we are very happy with CWED coming to help our children to have a clean toilet and a safer environment.

“This is a very encouraging corporate social responsibility which others should key into”, he said.

On his part, Chairman, School-based Management Committee for the school, Tijjani said, his committee was working towards employment of a cleaner to maintain the facilities so they could serve longer.

He said, “We are looking at the possibility of getting one or two persons to manage the toilets effectively. This means we may not start using them immediately until when we resume for another academic session next year January”.

It is important to add that the Centre also refurbished another three dilapidated toilets and built eight washing hand points in addition to fencing a motorized solar borehole earlier built by MTN Foundation within the school premises.