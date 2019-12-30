Vera Wisdom-Bassey

The founder of Gourmetguide 234 and journalist of repute with University of Lagos FM, Linda Eke, reacting to the border closure, has stated that the Federal Government ought to have put palliative measures in place for Nigerians and their neighbours that benefit from the borders before closing them. She made this known during the Food Day programme held at the University of Lagos, Akoka, Lagos.

Eke stated that if government had, “really cared for the people, you would have announced the border closure before closing it. More so, how are we sure that this will work and bring the real needed result,” because, according to her, Customs officials are human beings who could compromise, after awhile, which will lead to improper handling of the closure.

Nigeria’s theme for this year’s World Food Day, the 7th edition, was “Food and Agriculture in Nigeria: Be an Innovative Entrepreneur.” The programme was attended by students of the school, lecturers and lovers of agriculture, including a former Special Adviser to the Minister of Agriculture, Dr. Kayode Oyeleye.

Eke said, “imagine if there is no food in Nigeria; we cannot sweep the issue of food under the carpet and ignore it.”

According to her, people rarely give attention to food and agriculture programmes as expected, unlike entertainment programmes that attract huge crowds. She, therefore, remarked that, “it is one thing we should look into and know how to handle it and make sure agriculture is moved forward.” She called on the government to put in place policies that will enable food and agriculture to thrive in the country.

Also speaking, former Special Adviser to the Minister of Agriculture, Dr. Kayode Oyeleye, harped on the challenges of the agricultural sector in Nigeria, saying operators in different aspects of agriculture do not have a meeting point because there is no coordinating point, which has to do with information, finance, infrastructure, logistics, and processing to reduce post-harvest waste.