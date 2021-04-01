By Doris Obinna

As medical doctors under the umbrella of National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), commenced their strike, activities at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Ebutte-Metta, Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), the Federal Neuropsychiatrist Hosital, Yaba and the Lagos University Teaching Hospital ( LUTH) has been grounded.

The ongoing nationwide strike, which begun on Thursday has brought activities in government owned hospitals at a standstill.

Speaking on the non-activities of these hospitals in Lagos, the president, Association of Resident Doctors (ARD), LUTH, Dr Hassan Jimoh, said that the ongoing strike is one of the biggest as it is affiliate to NARD and as such, the compliance has been good.

“I can say there is 100 per cent compliance as you can see, the compound is empty as there are no resident doctors on sight.

All residents doctors/interns across our centres like; FMC Ebutte-Metta, LASUTH, Neuropsychiatrist and LUTH are all on strike. Truth be told, no doctor want strike because of the love they have for the profession and most importantly, their patients. But, strike is the last resort when negotiation failed.

On patients who are already on admission, Jimoh said they have been advised to seek medical help elsewhere because of the residents’ doctors strike the consultants who are in charge of taking care of them cannot attend to them. “Those are strong and fit has been to go home.

“Meanwhile, we hope the strike is not going to be a long one as we expect the government to do what is expected of them as soon as possible so that we can come back to attend to our patients. We also urged the masses to reason with us and plead with the government on our behalf, because in all of these they are the one that will suffer most.”

On his part, the secretary ARD LUTH, Dr Samuel Okerinde also added that there has been maximum compliance as nothing is happening at the hospitals.