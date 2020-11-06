Christopher Oji

A lecturer and public peace advocate, Mr. Tunji Ajibola, has identified lack of care from government and parents as the cause of youth restiveness and other crimes bedeviling Nigeria today.

Ajibola, chief executive officer of Learned Partners Professional Services and convener of Young People Life Skills Training Series Nigeria and Project OneMillionYouthNG, Lagos, therefore advocated that for Nigerian youths to be kept away from crime, government must make social welfare and the youth ministry functional for young people’s capacity building, reformation and empowerment.

Ajibola said he was ready to assist government in procuring solutions to problems associated with young people and reforming them to become better citizens.

Ajibola said: “At present, the conditions of our youths are pathetic because they are directionless and moving like sheep without a shepherd. This is no fault of theirs. The estimated Nigerian population of over 200 million is said to consist of 70 percent of young people. These consist all the classes of young people.

“Young people in early school, secondary school, young people in apprenticeship training, artisans, undergraduates, fresh graduates, working class and other young people, whether married or unmarried.”