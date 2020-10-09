Minister of Defence, Maj.-Gen. Bashir Magashi (retd), has reiterated Federal Government’s commitment to place high premium on the welfare and wellbeing of Nigeria’s fallen heroes, veterans and their families.

Magashi, who was represented by the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Alhaji Babangida Hussaini, stated this while inaugurating the 2021 National Planning Committee on Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration (AFRDC).

Director, Press and Public Relations, Ministry of Defence, Mr Charles Nwodo, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

Magashi said it was necessary for the Federal Government to appreciate the efforts and gallantry exhibited by the living and fallen heroes in safeguarding the integrity of the country.

He said the AFRDC was being organised by the ministry to honour the members of the armed forces who laid down their lives in service to humanity during the first and second world wars, Nigerian civil war, peace support and internal security operations.

According to him, the event is also used to honour the living veterans and raise funds to support the families of the fallen heroes.