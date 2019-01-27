The Federal Government has pledged to give prompt attention to the Petroleum Industry Governance Bill (PIGB) when passed by the National Assembly.

President Muhammadu Buhari gave the assurance in Abuja on the occasion of the 40th anniversary of the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG).

The President, represented by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, said the PIGB would improve industrial harmony in the oil and gas sector, and pledged government’s unwavering commitment to increased collaboration with organised labour for the progress of the nation.

He lauded the consistent partnership of labour with government in entrenching democracy in the country, and particularly acknowledged NUPENG as a partner in progress, stressing that “certain revolutionary steps have been taken in the oil industry which will aid the peaceful co-existence of employers and employees in the sector”.

Speaking as the guest of honour, Ngige noted that employers and employees have a symbiotic relationship, as their mutual survival depended on a harmonious partnership between them.

According to him, “If there are no employers, there will be no employees. Because of this, we need equilibrium in the oil and gas industry”.

Earlier, in a welcome address, National president of NUPENG, Comrade Williams Akporeha, stated that the union remained committed to its battle against casualization and other indecent employment conditions in the oil and gas industry.