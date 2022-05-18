From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Team Manager of Nasarawa United Football Club, Solomon Babanjah, has been relieved of his duties with the team.

This was disclosed on Tuesday in a press release signed by the Public Relations Officer of the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, Eche Amos and made available to Daily Sun via a whatsapp message.

In the letter signed by the Covering Permanent Secretary of the Nasarawa State Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, Umar Abubakar, it disclosed that the decision became imperative owing to his interferences with the technical crew in selecting players and inconsistent results by the club in the ongoing 2021/22 Nigeria Professional Football League season and sundry issues.