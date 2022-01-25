From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Ebonyi state Security Council has expressed dismay over the congestion of Correctional Service Centres across the state.

It therefore directed the state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice to, Chief Cletus Ofoke, to liaise with the state Comptroller of corrections to get the full lists of inmates awaiting trial with a view to decongesting the correctional service centres.

The state Attorney General, Cletus Ofoke disclosed this while briefing journalists after the state Security Council meeting at new government House, Centenary city, Abakaliki.

He said “the security council has noted with dismay the congestion nature of the Correctional Service Centres in Ebonyi state and council directed that the Attorney General and CP should liaise with the Comptroller of corrections to get the full lists of inmates awaiting trials with a view to decongesting the correctional service centres in the state by way of either releasing them base on opinions from the Ministry of Justice or by granting of bail by the court”.

On the crisis that erupted in Akaeze, Ivo local government area of the state on Sunday in which some lives were lost with property burnt, the council directed the state Commissioner of Police, Garba Aliyu, and the state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice to ensure that all those arrested in connection with the mayhem were made to face the law.

“Council received briefing on the carnage in Akaeze, Ivo local government area of Ebonyi state just two days ago. Council has condemned the carnage and has directed that the state Commissioner of Police and my humble self the Attorney General to ensure that those arrested face the law.

“Council directed that there should be regular briefing on the outcome of the prosecution of the perpetrators of the dastardly act.

“Council however commended Ebubeagu Security Outfit for what they are doing in the state in securing the environment, protecting properties and that of lives.

“Council however warned that the personnel should always do their job in line with the rules of engagement. Council directed that the CP and other security agencies should be on the watch for Ebubeagu personnel who may want to go contrary to rules of engagement”, he said.