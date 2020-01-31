Maduka Nweke

Nigerians have called on the government of Lagos State and public-spirited individuals to come to the the victims of the recent fire disaster that ravaged the popular market in Lagos. Those who made the call said that since the loss was much, the only way to ameliorate the sufferings of the people is for government and spirited individuals to donate in the direction of cushioning the effect of the disaster.

Chief Okey Ezeibe, Omelora, one of the founding fathers of Balogun Business Association (BBA), appealed to Lagos State government to do something to compensate these victims saying, “we are in January and it is not proper for one to start a new year with losses. Aside government, spirited individuals can also run to their aids for them to continue their lives and reduce their family hardships. The over five buildings will also increase the housing deficits in the state,” he said.

Also speaking, one of the traders in the area who was not affected Mrs. Ogochukwu Amechi said that traders should discourage the use of all these small generators. According to her, if some traders can come together, they buy lister and manage it together. “All these small gens could ignite fire that can ravage a whole market. It is penny wise, pound foolish and so should be discouraged,”she said.

A popular highrise building at the popular Balogun market on Lagos Island was recently gutted by fire. The fire ravaged the building destroying both goods on display and others in the way houses.

Towards the end of last year, there was also a fire incident in the same Balogun market which went on for days causing loss of properties worth millions and rendering people jobless.

According to stories from bystanders, the fire started from the building opposite Oluwole Car Park on Martins Street. The inferno, they said spread to about five structures with firefighters struggling to contain it. Traders were seen trying to rescue some of the goods they could lay hands upon. It caused great panic as they were trying to salvage their goods and move to safety grounds.

Other eye witnesses shared videos on social media, showing fire billowing from buildings in the crowded market. The fire that started from the popular Anambra Plaza on Martins Street ravaged parts of the popular Lagos market.

Ibrahim Farinloye, spokesman of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) in South west, confirmed to PropertyMart that the fire fighters did great job in curtailing the fire while traders were seen in clusters gnashing their teeth and counting their losses.