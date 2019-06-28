Dickson Okafor

His Royal Highness, Igwe Gerald Obunadike Mbamalu, Eze Oranyelu 1, Eze Ojoto the 111 of Ekwusigo Local Government Area of Anambra State was elected on February 20, 2018, after the transition of Igwe Augustine Obidigwe (Eze Ojoto 11) in 2017.

The business mogul turned traditional ruler, speaks on how he ascended the throne and other issues of interest.

As the names implies, it seems you did not contest for the traditional stool, how did it happen?

Because the kingship of Ojoto is not hereditary of course, people will have interest, but it is who the community wants that will finally become the Igwe

But there was a contest?

Yes, election was conducted and I was duly elected to fill the traditional stool of Ojoto which became vacant after the transition of Igwe Augustine Obidigwe, Eze Ojoto 11 in 2017. So, election was held and I was duly elected by the people of Ojoto to lead them. Now that the election is over, it is my responsibility to work and maintain peaceful co-existence among the people of the community. My election was divine intervention to ameliorate the sufferings of indigent people in my domain. No doubt, at a time the Igweship selection resulted to crisis, but with the intervention of Governor Willie Obiano who set up a committee headed by the former Minister of Health, Dr. Tim Menakaya and eight others including some traditional rulers, the crisis was resolved and a peaceful election was conducted. On February 20, 2018, Governor Obiano presented certificate of recognition to me as Igwe Ojoto in line with stipulated laws of Igbo land, as it was based on transparency and also in accordance with the traditional rulers Act of 1981.

What has it been like transiting from private enterprise to royalty?

Life is full of challenges and whichever one that comes my way I follow them as they come. Royalty is not new to me having been the Traditional Prime Minister of Ojoto Community. So, I have been performing the function of kingship in my domain. It is not a new thing to me even though it comes with a lot of responsibility and we are surmounting the challenges by the grace of God.

What has been the response of your subjects considering the fact that Ojoto have prominent persons within and outside the country?

I cannot set an exam for myself, of course I score myself high, but I think you can conduct an opinion poll and feel the pulse of the people and what they think or say about me their traditional ruler. So, let my subjects judge me.

Many have described traditional institutions in Igbo land as commercial venture especially the Igwe stool, did you buy the kingship?

That is not true because to the best of knowledge, traditional institutions in Igbo land is highly revered and cannot be commercialised. That is not to say that there are no certain elements who tried to ridicule our traditional institution, but we won’t condone such act. In most cases it is not a tea party for government to give certificate to one as a traditional ruler because one must fulfil certain conditions, and those conditions must be in line with the stipulated laws of Igbo land, as it must be based on transparency and in accordance with the traditional rulers Act of 1981. Most communities in Igbo land select their traditional rulers based on certain principles and when you certify those conditions, they will accord you the honour to preside over them. Any traditional ruler whose emergence is not in line with the stipulated laws of Igbo land will never be accorded the respect of a traditional ruler

How can the traditional institution further unite Igbo?

I will say the traditional institution has united Igbo a little bit. This is because the Federal Government don’t accord the traditional rulers from the South East the same privileges it accord our counterparts in the other parts of the country. May be this is as a result of increase in creation of autonomous communities in Igbo land which necessitated the region having too many traditional rulers, which may be too many for government to cater for. I think we should look at how we create autonomous communities whether they are worthy to be called an autonomous entity. This can create room for money bags to buy the kingship which I believe prompted you to ask earlier that some people are of the view that the traditional institution in Igbo land is commercialised. In most communities in Igbo land, the choice of traditional ruler is not based on how rich you are, but a person of integrity with good past record and someone who is tested and trusted by the people.

Would you say traditional institution has strengthened development in the country?

Yes, to some extent because if you are loved and admired by your subjects, your emergence may make sons and daughters of the community to come home and invest. People who before your emergence have refused to come home or bring part of their business to the community, your emergence may attract them to come and join hands to develop the community. So, the calibre of a traditional ruler can help develop the community.

Government is always soliciting for support of traditional rulers in its efforts to combat crime and tame insecurity, how has the traditional rulers responded to this call?

Traditional rulers are the chief security officer of their communities and we are completely in charge of security in our domain. The only thing Federal Government need is to officially recognise the traditional institution as a tier of government whereby traditional ruler can have direct allocation from the Federation Account because you can’t talk about security without money. If as a the chief security officer you don’t have what it takes to ensure security of life and property of your subjects, there is no need arrogating to yourself the title of chief security officer of your kingdom. So, government should give us constitutional role to help fight insecurity in the country.

What is your take on the perceived Igbo marginalisation in the country, especially in the aftermath of the National Assembly leadership election?

It depends on what the party rule says. The All Progressives Congress (APC) has its principles and formula for zoning offices. So, it depends on what the party agreed. You will agree with me that the zoning system of the ruling party may not be same with that of PDP.

Although APC has not shared positions equitably, I still maintain that they have their reasons which I’m not in a position to know.

So, what is the way forward for South East to re-launch itself into the mainstream of national politics?

The only way Igbo can launch itself back to the mainstream of the nation’s politics is to have a bargaining power, with that, they can agitate for their rights. Maybe members of the APC in the South East didn’t have the bargaining power that is why we lost out.