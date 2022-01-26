By Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State government has indefinitely suspended the activities of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) at Eyin Eyo, Church Street and Idumota Bridge due to the recent violence in those areas.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Oluwatoyin Fayinka,in a statement made available to newsmen, said that the decision was taken in a bid to fulfil one of the cardinal objectives of the T.H.E.M.E.S agenda of the present administration in the State as it relates to security and good governance under Traffic Management and Transportation.

According to him, the decision was reached at a stakeholders meeting to tackle crisis often caused by the activities of the union. According to him, those in attendance were from the NURTW, Central Business District (CBD), and Lagos State Market Women Association (Iya Oloja General and Iya Oloja of Lagos Island),

Fayinka said the ban was placed to prevent further acts of violence at Idumota, adding that the Lagos State Parks Monitoring Authority would resume duty at Eyin Eyo. He further stated that Rapid Response Squad (RRS), has been directed to station an Armored Personnel Carrier (APC) on Idumota Bridge to deter motorists from driving against traffic in compliance with traffic rules and regulations.