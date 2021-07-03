From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, has said any government that does not take care of the less privileged in the society is bound to fail.

The governor made the assertion yesterday, while speaking at the inauguration of the Rivers State Rehabilitation Centre, Iriebe in Obio/Apkor Local Government Area.

Governor Wike stated that his administration placed premium on catering to the needs of people with social and other forms of disabilities, noting that was why an effective, caring and sober living rehabilitation home has been provided for them.

He said: “In life, like I’ve said, building roads alone is not enough. Building health centres alone is not enough. Building educational facilities alone is not enough.

“Any government that does not take care of the less privileged, that does not take care of those who may not have access to education and health, that government is doom for failure”.

The governor noted that misfortune could befall some people and compel them into lifestyles not approved by the society.

According to him, such persons need a well-meaning government to factor them into schemes that would provide them a future.

Wike maintained: “They might have taken to drugs because, maybe, our own faults. Some people lack that parental care and have been lured into all kinds of vices. But we blame them.

“However, society must provide for them. Some of them may have been the best if they were in school. Some of them would have been the best if they were working.

“So, you need to provide a place (Rehab) for them, where they can be talked to, counseled and eventfully come back to life (sanity)”.

