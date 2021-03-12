From Uche Usim, Abuja

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, on Thursday assured the newly-appointed Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer and the Executive Director (Operations) of the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) Mr Hassan Bello, that plans were afoot to immediately resolve issues that arose from the recently amended Banks and Other Financial Act (BOFIA) 2020.

She gave the assurance while inaugurating the new board of the Corporation in Abuja.

She said: “We will work with you and the board to resolve the issues brought to my attention. I pledge the Ministry’s continuous support and collaboration to your Corporation in the discharge of its mandate”.

She noted that the successes achieved by the Corporation over the years have been because of good corporate governance, its dedication of the entire staff, adding: “I would expect that the executive management team under your leadership will continue to discharge the responsibility of the corporation with diligence and build on the successes already achieved to take the corporation to greater heights.”

She noted that over the years, the Corporation has become an important component of the nation’s financial safety net and at the forefront of activities that promote financial system stability through its contributions to financial inclusion and other economic policies of government.