Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The Anambra State Commissioner for Transportation, Mr. Christian Madubuko, has warned that the ministry would soon start to impound commercial vehicles and tricycles not operating with the state approved colours.

Mr Madubuko ,said the colours would help the relevant authorities to check the activities of criminals as well as ensure orderliness in drivers operations in the state.

Madubuko who spoke at the weekend warned drivers who were yet to re-paint their vehicles to the approved state colours to do so or risk the wrath of the government.

“The painting will also ensure uniformity of commercial vehicles in Anambra, particularly those domiciled in the state.

“We want to have data base of the commercial vehicles in the state so as to ensure maximum security.

“Transport companies operating in the state must register their vehicles with the ministry in order to have their number plates and drivers’ contacts in our database,’’ Madubuko said.

He commended the immediate past commissioner in the ministry, Mr Uchenna Okafor, for introducing and initiating uniformed colour for the commercial vehicles and tricycles in the state, stressing that it would go a long way in checkmating crime and in the state.

Madubuko also noted that the state government has concluded plans to procure new vehicles for state-owned transport company, (TRACAS) to revitalise the service.

He further said that the state Traffic Management Agency (ATMA), would be revitalised to continue to serve the public better.