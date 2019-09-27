Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti

The Ekiti State Government has refuted the allegation from the People’s Democratic Party, (PDP), that Justice Jide Aladejana who was recently named Chairman of the State Independent Electoral Commission(SIEC), was a dismissed judicial officer and not fit to hold such sensitive position.

Information Commissioner Muyiwa Olumilua, yesterday said Aladejana was only suspended and not dismissed by the National Judicial Council (NJC) as claimed by the PDP.

The commissioner said Aladejana was suspended following alleged complicity that trailed the impeachment of the then governor, Ayo Fayose in 2006.

He said during the imbroglio leading to Fayose’s impeachment in 2006, the then Friday Aderemi-led House of Assembly, had suspended the Chief Judge of the State, Justice Kayode Bamisile for allegedly hobnobbing with Fayose.

The assembly alleged the fraternity with Fayose had compromised the impeachment panel set up by Justice Bamisile to try Fayose over allegations of gross misconduct.

Subsequently, Justice Aladejana was appointed in acting capacity to fill the vacancy, which the NJC said was a flagrant violation of the laws and the principles of separation of powers. He was later suspended by the NJC.