Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

Federal Government has expressed its intention to remove all broken-down trucks on the highways to ensure a free-flow of traffic during construction on the roads.

Speaking while inspecting the rehabilitation of Odukpani- Akpet-Alesi -Ugep Road in Cross River State in conclusion of his one-week tour of some federal roads in the South-South and South-East geopolitical zones of the country. The minister said that the government would adopt a strategy of immediate removal of broken- down trucks along Nigerian highways to avoid commuters being delayed.

According to him, this would apply to all the highways where trucks get stuck easily like the Numan Road in Taraba State, Calabar-Itu Road and Abeokuta – Ota Road.

“We want to ensure that this time our contractors are better prepared for the rainy season. So, we need to evolve a strategy where our contractors are mindful that yes we have the construction work but the roads must remain motorable during the rainy season.” he said.

The minister also advised vehicle owners to ensure that their vehicles were well maintained in preparation for the rainy season to avoid break-down.

He said the 76km Alesi-Ugep Road which links Iyamoyung and Akpet communities to other parts of the state used to be one of the troubled spots in the last few years but had been made passable by the Buhari administration.

Fashola further stated that All Progressive Congress (APC) Administration was anxious to see that the 67km road was completed knowing its importance to the economy of Cross River State.

Earlier, Federal Controller of Works for Cross River State, Engineer Bassey Nsentip disclosed that some communities had benefited economically from the construction of the road adding that the contractor employed 176 skilled and unskilled workers in executing the road project.