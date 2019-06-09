Samuel Bello, Abuja

The Federal Government has said its decision to locally design, produce and use goods for military operations would save the country N20 billion annually.

This was disclosed at the weekend in Abuja when the Nigerian Institute of Leather and Science Technology (NILEST) and Defence Research and Development Bureau (DRDB) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in the field of research and development of military footwear of the Armed Forces for national security.

Permanent Secretary of Science Ministry Bitrus Nabasu said that the MoU is expected to provide the platform for exchange of technical knowledge and experience acquired in the design, production and use of goods for military operations.

Nabasu added that the initiative will also help in the effective exploitation of natural resources.

He added that the MoU is also expected to strengthen collaborations in technical development in the goods related to the military and the setting up of a production line for military footwear.

In his remarks, the Director-General of course (Defence Research and Development Bureau) Air Vice Marshal Jomo Osahor said that the singing of the MoU will save Nigeria N20 billion annually from the cost of importing military shoes into the country.

AVM Osahor said it will also help to track insecurity, provide employment and build capacities of people towards national development. He added that it will provide the platform for easy modification to suit every situation in view of the fluid nature of the battle field.

Earlier, Acting Director-General of (NILEST) Dr Eucharia Oparah said that the bilateral partnership between both parties is expected to revive the Nigerian economy, reduce capital flight, improve security, create employment and wealth as well as promote Made-in-Nigeria goods.