Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Ebonyi Governor, Chief David Umahi, yesterday, has assured the people whose buildings, farms and economic trees were demolished to pave way for the construction of a cargo airport in Ezza North and South local government areas that they would be adequately compensated.

The governor who spoke through the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) Dr. Kenneth Ugbala, said his administration would not allow the affected persons and families to suffer.

Ugbala gave the assurance when he led some officials of the state and politicians to inspect work at the airport site.

He said the state government in conjunction with traditional rulers of the affected communities had worked out modalities for compensation and relocation of victims to choice areas.

He said when completed, the airport would bring about rapid socio economic development to the local government areas and the state and urged those with misgivings about the project to have a rethink.

He described as politically motivated several media reports against the airport project and dismissed those opposing its construction.

“As an enterprising clan, we know that the enemies maybe trying to blackmail the enterprising nature of the clan and the gift God has deposited in our land, but the Bible said evil prevail in the land when good men decide to keep quiet. we have come up openly to tell the whole world that we are supporting the airport project in Ezza land hundred percent.

“We thank our traditional rulers and other leaders of thought for willingly donating this land for the project. We are happy that there is no obstruction to the project here. All miscreants and faceless write-ups on Facebook and other media doesn’t represent the opinion of Ezza people. If there is anybody that think otherwise, we want the person to come up openly.