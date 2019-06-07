A Federal High Court in Lagos Mojisola Olatoregun, has adjourned until June 19, hearing in a debt recovery suit filed by the Federal Government against Shell Western Supply and Trading Ltd, over alleged $406.7 million shortfall in crude oil shipment.

The suit number FHC/L/CS/336/16, filed by Fabian Ajogwu, the counsel to the Federal Government, has as defendants, Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Ltd and Shell Western Supply and Trading Ltd, its subsidiary. The money was said to be for crude oil lifted in 2013 and 2014. The case was adjourned until June 19, due to the eid-el-fitr celebrations, while the new date has already been communicated to respective parties.

In the suit, the plaintiff is claiming the sum of $406.7 million from the defendants, representing the shortfall in money it paid into government account with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

In a supporting affidavit, the Federal Government had accused the Anglo-Dutch company of not declaring or under-declaring crude oil shipments during the period.