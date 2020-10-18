Gyang Bere, Jos

The Northern Governors Forum described former Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon (Rtd) as a distinguished Statesman, Gentleman, Prayer Warrior, and Bridge Builder who has spent most of his lifetime working for the peace, unity and progress of Nigeria.

Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Bako Lalong while rejoicing with the former Nigerian leader on the occasion of his 86th birthday, said General Gowon remains one of Nigeria’s finest leaders whose exemplary lifestyle of humility and enormous sacrifices towards nation building and global peace is well recognized.

Lalong said General Gowon has continued to provide inspiration to the nation’s leadership and development trajectory through his commitment to the unity, peace and progress of the country right through his military career till date.

He acknowledged that the former Nigerian leader has continued to take particular interest in the development of the Northern region particularly at this time when it is facing serious challenges such as poverty, insurgency, banditry, and illiteracy.

While wishing the celebrant good health, God’s grace and divine strength, the Northern Governors urged Gen. Gowon not to relent in deploying his wealth of experience and knowledge in the pursuit of unity and national integration despite the challenges the nation is passing through.