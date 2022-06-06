From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Former Head of State General Yakubu Gowon (retd) has commended the Director-General, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Mohammed Fadah, for rescuing the corps member kidnapped in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State recently.

Gowon made the commendation when the new NYSC DG paid him a courtesy visit to familiarise himself with him in Abuja on Monday.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Speaking during the visit, the former Head of State said: “You have now taken over a very versatile programme from your predecessor and as you promised, you are going to ensure you build on what he has done in fulfilment of all the requirements of the NYSC, especially giving protection and defending the corps members wherever they are.

“What you have just done with the young man that was kidnapped in Yenagoa a few days ago when you did not only get him back but also encouraged him. He had appreciated what you have done and will continue to proclaim the goodness of the Scheme to him.

“I thank you so much for briefing me on what you are doing and what you hope to do to build on the success to ensure that NYSC grows from strength to strength.

“I also appreciate the contributions of the past and present corps members in making the scheme become a huge success. I thank the members of the board and the management for being supportive of the programmes of the DG.

“I also pray that one day the country will be ruled like the leadership of the NYSC where there will be unity and where Nigerians from the south will travel to the North and enjoy Fura while those in the north will travel to Lagos and South West to enjoy Amala,” he said.

Speaking earlier, the NYSC DG had informed the retired General that he came to familiarise himself and pay homage to him as the father of the Scheme, praying for longer life and more fatherly advice to the Scheme.

“We appreciate the fatherly role you have been playing to keep the scheme going. We want to thank you immensely for your continued interest in NYSC, your brainchild,” he said.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .