Gyang Bere, Jos and Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

Plateau State Governor and Chairman of the Northern Governors Forum, Rt. Hon. Simon Bako Lalong said former Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon (Rtd) has made enormous sacrifices towards nation-building and global peace.

Lalong in a statement through his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr. Makut Simon Macham during the 85th birthday celebration of Gen. Gowon, described him as a distinguished statesman.

This is as Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State also congratulated the former Head of State, on his 85th birthday anniversary, describing him as a patriot that has displayed an uncommon high sense of commitment to achieving a united Nigeria.

Said Lalong “General Gowon is a rare gift, not only to the State but to Nigeria and the world at large because of his exemplary lifestyle and enormous sacrifices towards nation-building and global peace.

“Gen. Gowon is a distinguished Statesman, Gentleman, Prayer Warrior, and Bridge Builder, who continues to provide inspiration and hope for the Nation as it wades through its challenges.”

Lalong who wished Gen. Gowon good health, God’s grace and divine strength, urged him not to relent in deploying his wealth of experience and knowledge in the pursuit of unity and national integration.

The Governor says Plateau State is proud of the former Head of State whose sense of duty and responsibility throughout his military career and other national and international assignments remain a shining example for generations to come.

Osun state governor in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan on Saturday, noted that most of Gowon’s legacies were enduring and had a direct impact on the lives of young Nigerians.

The governor said: “But for the NYSC scheme introduced by the Gowon’s administration, I probably would never have been to a town called Potiskum in present-day Yobe State.

“I am proud to say that I taught at the Staff Training Centre during my one-year mandatory youth service and it is an experience I relish with pride.

“Your Excellency sir, you have remained committed to the peace, unity, and progress of Nigeria. Your recent visit to our dear state bears further testament to that. We will forever remain grateful to you.