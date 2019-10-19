Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Governor and Chairman of the Northern Governors Forum Rt. Hon. Simon Bako Lalong says that former Head of State Gen. Yakubu Gowon (retd) has made enormous sacrifices towards nation building and global peace.

Lalong, in a statement through his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr Makut Simon Macham, to mark the 85th birthday celebration of Gen. Gowon, described the former military leader as a distinguished statesman.

“General. Gowon is a rare gift not only to the State, but to Nigeria and the world at large because of his exemplary lifestyle and enormous sacrifices towards nation building and global peace,” the statement read.

“Gen. Gowon is a distinguished Statesman, Gentleman, Prayer Warrior and Bridge Builder, who continues to provide inspiration and hope for the Nation as it wades through its challenges.”

Lalong, who wished Gen. Gowon good health, God’s grace and divine strength, urged him not to relent in deploying his wealth of experience and knowledge in the pursuit of unity and national integration.

The Governor said Plateau State is proud of the former Head of State whose sense of duty and responsibility throughout his military career and other national and international assignments remain a shining example for generations to come.