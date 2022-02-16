Former military head of state, Gen. Yakubu Gowon would chair the presentation of Governor Kayode Fayemi’s book: ‘Unfinished Greatness: Envisioning a New Nigeria.’

The event billed for 11a.m. on Thursday at the NAF Conference Centre, Kado, Abuja​ would feature a keynote address by Prof. Adebayo Olukoshi of Wits School of Governance and Immediate past director for Africa and West Asia, International IDEA. Dr. Joe Abah, the Nigeria Country Director, DAI Global, would be the book reviewer, with an intergenerational line-up of panelists including: Waziri Adio, Editorial Board Member, ThisDay Newspapers; Yemi Adamolekun, Executive Director, Enough-is-Enough Nigeria; Ndi Kato, Executive Director, Dinidari Africa; and Hamzat Bala Lawal, founder and Executive Director, Connected Development.

According to Mr. Cornelius Onuoha, Managing Director of RedGecko Limited, organisers of the book presentation, members of the public can attend the hybrid event (physical and virtual) by registering via the link bit.ly/unfinishedgreatness to attend virtually, while registration for limited seats to attend physically is via: bit.ly/unfinishedgreatnessphysical.

