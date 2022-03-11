From Gyang Bere Jos
Former Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon (Rtd) has Flagged-off the construction of N9.9 billion British American Junction fly over and the Dualization of 1.7 K/m road to Lamingo roundabout in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State.
Gowon who performed the official ground-breaking ceremony for the construction of the fly-over on Friday in Jos with the Governor of Niger State, Sani Bello and his Kwara State counterpart, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq while Edo State Governor, Godwin Obasaki was represented by his Deputy, Philip Shuiabu.
He applauded Governor Lalong for completing projects inherited from the successive administration and continuity in governance is critical for the development of the society.
Gowon expressed satisfaction with the level of support accorded Governor Simon Lalong by Plateau people in the last six years and urged him to leave better legacies that would be emulated by his predicessor.
“The Governor has continue with the completion of projects by previous governments and I am very impress, the completion of those projects are for the good of the state.
“I want to appreciate what the governor has also done and now we are here for the Flagg off of this fly over I am happy because he has said he will complete the Fly Over before the end of their tenure.
“I want you to put in your best and do something to keep for the incoming governor in the interest of the people of Plateau State.”
Governor Sani Bello of Niger State applauded Lalong for turning the fortunes of the state and said Plateau has witnessed massive development under the Lalong administration.
He noted that Lalong has exhibited leadership quality both in Plateau and at the Northern state where issues of insecurity and poverty have been tackle headlong.
Governor Simon Lalong said his administration has expensed over N12 billion on completion of abandoned projects and payment of unfinished projects by previous administration.
“These include payments on some projects which were not completed but hurriedly commissioned at the twilight of the previous Government.
“Some of the numerous uncompleted projects hurriedly commissioned by the Jang administration for which this administration had to bear the burden of paying the contractors to complete”
He said the philosophy behind the construction of the flyover was ease the nightmare Plateau citizens are going through coupled with the desire to improved on the economy of the state.
“The gain recorded in the development of these critical infrastructures is the reason we are gathered here today to flag-off the construction of the British-America fly-over and dualization of Lamingo Junction Roundabout.
“We are all aware of the nightmare citizens of the State and other road users go through to commute through this corridor. Our decision to take the construction of this fly over and dualization up to Lamingo junction is borne out of the need to place the State on a pedestal for economic growth knowing that the long hours people spend on traffic impedes commerce.” He stated.
Commissioner of Works Plateau State, Hon. Pam Bot-Mang said construction of the fly over will provide solution to the traffic gridlock experienced by citizens of the state.
“From the contractors available, Craneburg Construction Company Ltd made the best and most realistic submission, as they brought a finance institution, Access Bank Nig. Plc who agreed to provide Al the funds for the construction of the project to completion.
“The cost of the project is N9,998,949,835.74 with it’s attendant cost of funds and with a 12-month completion period. So far, Access Bank has fully mobilized the contractor to site on mutually agreed terms.” He stated.
Chairman, Craneburg Construction Company Ltd, Alh. Nasiru Danu assured that the project would be completed before the specification of 12 months.
