Paul Osuyi , Asaba And Ben Dunno, Warri

Former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon yesterday said the unity of Nigeria is a collective responsibility of everyone.

Gowon made the remarks at the funeral rite of the late Maj-Gen. David Ejoor in his hometown, Ovwor, Olomu Kingdom in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State.

Presenting his tribute, Gowon said that Ejoor believed in the unity of Nigeria.

The elder statesman said the late former Chief of Army Staff (COAS) was able to reconcile the people of Urhobo and Itsekiri ethnic nationalities, as well as the Midwest Region, as a military governor.

“Keeping Nigeria as one is a task that must be done. That is what is necessary. Ejoor was able to reconcile Urhobo and Itsekiri and also keep Midwest Region as one,” he said. “As a good soldier, he suffered to avoid being captured so that he does not fight another day. He had a lot of military knowledge,” he said.

Gowon said that Ejoor was a very good and loyal colleague, adding that they both worked to keep the country together.

Ejoor died on Feb. 10, at the age of 87.

Also speaking, the Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, said that the spectacular contribution of Ejoor to the struggle for keeping Nigeria as a united entity could not be forgotten “in the annals of our common history,’’adding that he would be richly acclaimed for his love and peaceful coexistence of the various ethnic groups in Nigeria.

Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta said that Ejoor lived a diligent, loyal and dedicated life worthy of emulation.

“If a lot of us continued to live in a manner he lived and believe his thought, I believe we can impact very quickly on our nation. He had all the attributes of a good man,`’ he said.

Earlier, Brig.-Gen. Dominic Oneya, former military administrator of Kano and Benue states said Ejoor had run a good race that would always be remembered.

“He showed me good example of how to live a good life. I was close to him and his family when I was his Aide De Camp (ADC) between 1974 and 1975,” he said.

In his remark, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai said Nigerian Army and indeed Nigeria would forever miss late Ejoor. Rev. Father, Gregory Umukoro in his sermon said late Ejoor lived a fulfilled life.

Others who graced the occasion are the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Adm. Ibok Ete-Ibas; retired Gen. Alani Akinrinade; retired Gen. Alex Ogomudia and former Delta governor, James Ibori.

Also in attendance were: President-General, Urhobo Progressive Union, Chief Moses Taiga, Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege, traditional rulers, religious leaders and other serving and retired military personnel.