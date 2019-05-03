Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Former Nigerian Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon; Delta State governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa and his Edo State counterpart, Mr. Godwin Obaseki on Friday made a case for a peaceful, united Nigeria as the remains of former Chief of Army Staff, Major General David Ejoor (rtd) were interred.

According to the trio who spoke at the funeral service of Ejoor held at Ovwor-Olomu, Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State, no sacrifice is so big for the peace and unity of the country.

Gowon specifically thanked the gathering, saying that “we served in the Nigerian Army so many years ago and I am delighted with the encomiums poured on the deceased who was a good soldier and a good family man.

He added that Nigerians should continue to make sacrifices for the peace and unity of the country.

Governor Okowa in a brief speech thanked Nigerians from all walks of life for attending the burial ceremony, noting, “we referred to Gen. Ejoor as Daddy. He was a distinguished elder statesman and if we believe in the thoughts that he had, we will have a great nation, a nation that is peaceful and united.

“He had all the attributes a man should have. A quality human being who cared for his family and the nation and those of us that live should emulate the qualities that he had to make our country better.”

On his part, Obaseki stated that as a former military administrator of the defunct Midwest State comprising the present Delta and Edo states, the deceased deserved to be honoured for erecting structures for future leaders of the two states to build on.

“His spectacular contributions to the unity of Nigeria will continue to be acknowledged,” the Edo State governor pointed out.

Earlier in a sermon, Rev. Fr. Greg Umukoro, observed that the deceased, “lived a good life of service to the nation and humanity.”

Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Yusuf Buratai, service chiefs, former Governor James Ibori, the Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori and a host of retired military officers, politicians and chiefs from the Urhobo ethnic nationality attended the burial ceremony.