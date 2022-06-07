Former Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon (retd), says he is proud of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) for its various achievements over the years.

He spoke in Abuja while receiving the Director-General of the scheme, Brig.-Gen. Muhammad Fadah, who visited him.

According to the former head of state, who established NYSC during his regime, the scheme is indeed doing well.

“I am glad to meet you and to hear you. I know that you will be coming from time to time to brief me about the good work that you are doing.

“From what I have seen you doing and achieving, you have become a new corporation, a company that is really producing and doing well. You are a success. So, I say well done,” he said.

Gowon congratulated Fadah on his appointment as the 19th director-general of NYSC and assured him of his unwavering support.

He urged the corps members to continue to keep the country together because, as youths, they would be the future leaders.

“I have always believed that one day, when we have this country being ruled by those of you who are in the NYSC, we know that the country will be looked after very well.

“Whoever comes from Calabar and goes to Sokoto (for the mandatory national service) will know how to drink fura and anyone who comes from Maiduguri and goes to Lagos will know how to drink white Garri.”

