Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The House of Representatives, yesterday, resolved to summon British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing, over allegation of corruption made against former head of state, Yakubu Gowon, by a member of the British parliament, TomTugendhat

The House demanded that Tugendhat apologise to Gowon and Nigerians.

The House also mandated its Committee on Foreign Affairs to interface with the British House of Commons over the issue.

This followed the adoption of a motion by Yusuf Gagdi, under matters of urgent national importance, on the allegation against Gowon.

Gagdi said there was no evidence to substantiate the allegations of the British lawmaker against Gowon

“The recalcitrance of Tugendhat, MP in this matter, gives credence to suggestions in certain quarters that the careless utterance was not made in error but a calculated attempt to exploit the faultiness of Nigeria society to create conflict, exacerbate crisis and create conditions that make governing doubtful and progress impossible,” the lawmaker stated.