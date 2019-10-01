Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Former Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon, (retd) and Former Vice President, Namadi Sambo, were among the dignitaries that joined President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday to celebrate the nation’s 59th independence anniversary at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, were also among the important personalities that made it to Aso Rock for the ceremony which marked the highpoint of the week-long activities to celebrate the nation’s independence anniversary.

The ceremony included the Presidential change of guard from 177 guard battalion to 7th battalion of the guards brigade, at the forecourt of the State House.

The celebration was the first under the second term tenure of the administration of President Buhari.

The ceremony, which lasted for about one hour 45 minutes, started at about 10 a.m.

President Buhari was ushered into the venue at 9.59am by first inspecting the quarter guards, and then walked to the Villa forecourt to receive national salute which was followed by rendition of the National Anthem.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo was earlier ushered to the venue around 9.50am.

While the Senate President, was ushered to the venue by 9.46am, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, ot to the forecourt of the Presidential Villa by 9.44am.

At the ceremony were the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Ibrahim Tanko Mohammad, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Muhammed Adamu, and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Muhammed Bello.

Service chiefs and other top government functionaries and members of the diplomatic corps also attended the ceremony.

There was also 21 gun salute in the honour of President Buhari.

The event witnessed the inspection of new Guard/Quarter guard, silent drills, colour party, posting of sentries and weapons and uniforms inspections to ensure conformity with military standards.

Shortly after the no-speech making ceremony, President Buhari signed the anniversary register, released pigeons from the cage and was assisted by some top dignitaries to cut the anniversary cake.

The celebration on Tuesday replaced the full military parade, drills and entertainments which used to hold at the Eagle Square, Abuja.

The ceremony has been low keyed since 1st of October, 2010 when the anniversary celebration witnessed bomb blasts at the Eagle Square, Abuja, under administration of President Goodluck Jonathan.

The 58th Independence Anniversary last year however was held at the Eagles Square, Abuja.