The public presentation of the book, One Step Ahead-Life As A Spy, Detective And Anti-Graft Czar, written by former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mrs. Farida Waziri, would be launched at the Ladi Kwali Hall and Conference Centre, Sheraton Hotels, Abuja on Tuesday February 11.

Expected at the occasion are Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who would be the special guest of honour; former Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon, who is chairman of the event; former First Lady, Hajia Turai Yar’Adua, mother of the day; state governors, ministers, top security chiefs, captains of industries and other distinguished Nigerians are expected as guests of honour.

Royal fathers of the day are Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar; Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi; Emir of Zazzau, Alhaji Shehu Idris; Emir of Gombe, Dr Abubakar Shehu Abubakar; Emir of Daura, Alhaji Farouk Umar Farouk; Tor Tiv, Prof. James Ayatse and Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu, among others.

Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Dr. Mathew Kukah will deliver a lecture on the topic: “Is corruption a biological necessity or a political invention?”

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina is the book reviewer, while Chairman of Caverton Group, Mr. Remi Makanjuola is chief presenter of the book.

Said Farida: “Through this book, I am rendering my account by presenting my mosaic experience – as Special Branch operative, as pioneer head of the Special Fraud Unit (SFU), as a detective at CID, as commissioner of police, as former chair of EFCC, as wife of Nigeria’s ambassador to Turkey, and as a lawyer that sat through one of the stormy moments of this country and witnessed first-hand behind-the-scene happenings that form part of Nigeria’s development history.”