Steve Agbota

Former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon (rtd.), would chair the second National Transport Summit of the Chartered Institute of Transport Administration of Nigeria (CIoTA), which starts December 1 in Abuja. CIoTA National President, Dr. Bashir Jamoh, disclosed this in Lagos at a press conference ahead of the three-day event.

Jamoh said the summit would have a full complement of industry stakeholders, who would be brainstorming to chart the way forward for the transport sector. He listed the Special Guests of Honour expected at the conference to include Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi; Minister of Aviation, Mr. Hadi Sirika; Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola; Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Alhaji Mohammed Musa Bello; and Minister of State for Transportation, Senator Gbemi Saraki. The CIoTA president described the summit as an opportunity to build on the gains of the maiden edition last year. He stated that CIoTA, the foremost and exclusive chartered body designated by legislation to drive the transportation sector in Nigeria, would continue to contribute to the development of sustainable transport infrastructure in the country. The Institute would also address inter-connectivity challenges and funding issues across the sector.

Jamoh, who is also the Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), said the areas of focus would include rail network, highways and bridges, deep seaports, and airport concession agreements.

He described the building of inland ports as a hybrid of innovation and technology for extending the hinterland ports, stating that the rebuilding of Nigeria’s transport infrastructure is on-going on many fronts.

The CIoTA president said: “There are enormous challenges in the effort to develop the transportation sector in the country. These include funding, public-private partnership (PPP) arrangements, institution building, and, lately, COVID-19, which increased the risks of transportation globally.”