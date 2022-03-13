From Gyang Bere, Jos

Former Nigerian Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon has unveiled the redesigned Rayfield Golf course, being the oldest golf course in Nigeria, established in 1913.

Gen. Gowon while performing the event at the Rayfield golf course in Jos said he was happy that the game of golf is progressing in Plateau State and Nigeria at large with attendant benefits.

He praised Governor Lalong for his passion for the game and also redeveloping the Rayfield golf course which is now comparable to any standard course in Nigeria.

Gowon said the influx of visitors and investors into the State would not have been possible without the restoration of peace which Governor Lalong has worked hard to build over the years.

He called on the citizens of Plateau State Nigerians at large to do everything possible to live with one another in peace and respect the sanctity of life at all times.

While commending the Nigerian Armed Forces for their gallantry in dealing with criminals across the country, Gowon said he was pained to see how a few people and groups have chosen to terrorise the citizens.

He urged Nigerians to expose criminals and expose them by supporting the security agencies to deal with them.

Governor Lalong while appreciating Gen. Gowon for honouring the State to unveil the redesigned golf course, which is now green said Rayfield has a historic reputation that needs to be cherished and developed into an economic potential in sports.

Lalong said his efforts in fostering peace and working against criminals and crisis merchants has gradually paid off with more and more people confidently coming into the State.

He said the Government will also work on the Laminga golf to making it a green.