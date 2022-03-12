From Gyang Bere, Jos

Former Head of State Gen Yakubu Gowon (retd) has unveiled the redesigned Rayfield golf course, the oldest golf course in Nigeria, established in 1913.

Gen Gowon, while performing the event at the Rayfield golf course in Jos, said he was happy that the game of golf is progressing in Plateau State and Nigeria at large with attendant benefits.

He praised State Governor Simon Lalong for his passion for the game and for redeveloping the Rayfield course which is now comparable to any standard course in Nigeria.

The ex-Head of State said the influx of visitors and investors into the state would not have been possible without the restoration of peace which Governor Lalong has worked hard to build over the years.

He called on all Nigerians to do everything possible to live in peace with one another in peace and to respect the sanctity of life.

While commending the Nigerian Armed Forces for their gallantry in dealing with criminals across the country, Gen Gowon said he was pained to see how a few people and groups have chosen to terrorise the citizens.

He urged Nigerians to expose criminals and expose them by supporting the security agencies to deal with them.

Governor Lalong, while appreciating Gen Gowon for honouring the state to unveil the redesigned golf course, which is now green, said Rayfield has a historic reputation that needs to be cherished and developed into an economic potential in sports.

The governor said his efforts in fostering peace and working against criminals and crisis merchants has gradually paid off with more and more people confidently coming into the state.

He said his government will also work on the Laminga golf to making it a green.