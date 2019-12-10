Former head of state, Yakubu Gowon, yesterday, in Asaba, urged the Delta Government to encourage and support businesses to thrive in the state.

Gowon said such support will reduce unemployment and create wealth among the people and the country in general.

Speaking while inaugurating an automobile centre, Gowon said the state government’s support for businesses will contribute towards the realisation of the current administration’s S.M.A.R.T. agenda.

He expressed confidence that NEKXEN Automobile Centre will provide robust and comprehensive training in the business of vehicle maintenance and repairs.

According to him, the training will afford youths to be self-employed and become employers of labour in the near future.

Expressing confidence that the centre will receive the necessary backing from government, the former head of state urged the management of the centre to efficiently provide services which it promised to render.

Chief Executive Officer of the company, Patrick Ijeh, said the centre was established in Asaba as part of his contribution to the industrial growth of his homeland.

Ijeh said the centre is an affiliate of a London-based automobile servicing company, DeMechanic Valley Automobile Centre.