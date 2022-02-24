By Henry Uche

Traders in the Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in Lagos could now insure their goods and services with as low as N500 with “We Dey Ur Back” campaign of GOXI Micro Insurance Company.

GOXI recently stormed Oke Arin, Balogun, Tejuosho, Iyana Ipaja, Igando, Ikorodu, Ikeja and Agege markets in Lagos with “We Dey Ur Back” campaign to introduce traders to the various insurance packages created to educate traders on the benefits of insurance to their business.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

Delighted to introduce “GOXI Ma Business” package which addresses major problems faced by the traders, the Business Development Manager of GOXI, Mr. Efe Isiorho, explained that traders can now have their goods insured with minimal amount of money under the “GOXI Ma Business” insurance package.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

According to him, “GOXI Ma Business” is an insurance plan developed to help traders insure their wares. The insurance plan helps to provide funds whenever goods gets damaged following occurrence of burglary, theft or fire. It also provides alternative shop for the business.”

Efe also introduced GOXI Microloan Protection, which helps with the repayment of loans or debts following occurrence of unforeseen events like loss of job or untimely death, GOXI Agric Loan Protection targeted at farmers and support them to repay Agric loans following occurrence of unforeseen events like flood or damage of crops or farm produce, GOXI Welfare, which is a plan designed for staffs, family, and association members’ to have access to medical treatments expenses in the event of accident or permanent disability.

In the statement, the Chairman, GOXI, Dr. Godwin Ehigiamusoe, noted that the campaign, “We Dey Your Back” is one of the ways the company plans to help Nigerians create a sustainable future for their business and family. “We are poised to deliver responsive insurance policies through our flexible and innovative structures.”