By Gabriel Dike

The Global Partnership for Education (GPE) has approved US$580 million in new grants to transform education systems in 20 countries, bringing the total amount of GPE funding in 2021 to $740 million. The grants will help improve access to education, strengthen teacher training, provide school meals and support analyses of sector progress in Bangladesh, Burundi, Cambodia, the Republic of Congo, Dominica, Eswantini, Grenada, Guinea-Bissau, Haiti, Lesotho, Malawi, Nigeria, Pakistan, Papua New Guinea, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Syria, Togo, Yemen and Zambia.

COVID-19 continues to impact education around the world. School closures and economic hardship from the pandemic risk shutting millions of children out of the classroom forever. The grants will help countries strengthen their education systems and make them more resilient to future crises. “These new grants provide GPE partner countries with catalytic funding to transform education at scale”, said Alice Albright, Chief Executive Officer of GPE. “Building back from COVID-19 will require a strategic shift and focus on strengthening the entire education system, so that all children can get a quality education and reach their full potential.”

The Media Lead of GPE, Tamara Kummer, in a statement, said Nigeria will receive $125 million over five years to expand access to education for the most marginalized children. The grant will help reduce the number of out of school children by increasing access to basic education, particularly in rural areas, and boost literacy rates by increasing teaching quality.

To strengthen accountability, the funding will also improve data collection and build capacity around monitoring and evaluation for education activities.

