By Adewale Sanyaolu

The Global Process and Pipeline Services Limited (GPPSL), has clinched the Oilfield Services Company of the Year 2020 award at the 4th Edition of the Nigeria International Petroleum Summit (NIPS) held recently in Abuja. The company was adjudged the best in the category after an online voting process by industry professionals and stakeholders, making it the only company that has won the highly coveted award in this category from inception.

Chief Executive, GPPSL while receiving the award said “Winning the award for the third consecutive time is a clear testament and acknowledgement of GPPSL’s significant contribution to oil and gas development through its excellent track record in process and pipeline services in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.

We are humbled by this recognition for our modest efforts making us a reference point for indigenous capacity for process and pipeline services in the country”

Speaking with journalists on the sidelines after receiving the award, Uzu thanked the organisers of the award for recognising GPPSL and for taking note of the company’s unique focus on process and pipeline services in Nigeria’s oil sector. He assured all stakeholders that GPPSL will not relent in its effort to offer excellent services in the industry, while maintaining global best practices at all times.

Uzu, has more than 30 years oil field experience in drilling operation, production technology and process and pipeline services has supervised many successfully projects in Nigeria, America and UK.

The GPPSL chief executive said that the company is proudly Nigerian and product of the Nigerian Content Initiative.

“I must commend the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) led by the Executive Secretary, Simbi Wabote, for the giant strides recorded under his leadership. Also, our success story today would not be possible without the long-term service support and firm encouragement of our esteemed customers like Chevron, ExxonMobil, Total Energies, First Exploration and Production, Deltatek and Offshore and NLNG amongst others. We appreciate their dedication to the GPPSL brand”, he added.

GPPSL is the only Nigerian company focused solely on process and pipeline services with major projects completed in the deep-water applications in her product service line and has attracted the best hands in the industry from the multinationals to work for her with an expansion plan into other West Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa countries.