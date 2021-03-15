President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has advised the Igbo to seize the opportunity provided by the President Muhammadu Buhari administration to gravitate to the centre of the Nigerian politics.

Lawan spoke,yesterday, during a thanksgiving at Dan Anyiam Stadium, Owerri, Imo State to commemorate the one year in office of Governor Hope Uzodimma.

The Senate president said Governor Uzodimma had achieved so much in one year because he had taken the politics beyond the South East to the centre.

“Today, we are celebrating one year of his governorship in Imo State. The National Assembly is here. Let me say the presence of the vice president, representing the president, and all the governors here is a very clear testimony of his relationship with the centre of Nigeria.

“He doesn’t waste time in looking for opportunity like this and the result is what you see. You have so much interventions. He has achieved so much in one year because he does not play his politics only in the South East.

“He has taken his politics to the centre and therefore, I will take this opportunity to appeal to our people in the South East to grab the opportunity to be at the centre of Nigerian politics.

“APC administration of President Buhari is so willing, so liberal and forthcoming to support every part of Nigeria to make sure Nigeria is evenly developed.

“So, what we are witnessing here in Imo will be replicated in Ebonyi. We hope by the Grace of God, Anambra is coming on board. We are expecting Abia to be on board. And of course, we are hoping to bring Enugu on board.

“Nigeria should be a united country where the progressives provide the leadership for this country to be great.

“We have some issues today. We have some security challenges. No country ever developed without facing challenges but what makes the difference is the willingness, the capacity to fight your challenges and we can do this together and make Nigeria a safer place, a better place and make all the people of Nigeria to have a better life,” Lawan said.