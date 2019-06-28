The annual special programme of Grace and Mercy for All Nations Ministry Incorporated has begun Seven Thursdays, June 13 to July 25, 6am to 8am, with supernatural encounter. Another session, Seven Sundays, from June 16 to July 28, 5pm to 8pm, and Possibility Night Vigil on June 28 and Friday, July 26, 2019, from 11pm to 3am. Theme is “Heal My Land,” Taken from 2 Chronicles 7:14.

The host, Prophet Israel Sunday Oriowo, said the programme is set apart with supernatural encounter with God, every person lives on land, all other things that operate on the land are subjected to the cursed land. Innocent souls are crying for vengeance, and ever “Since this has commenced, we have asked God to intervene, pleading with Him to show mercy on all attendees. Urging all the evil-doers to desist from their evil act, if they want God to heal their individual land.”

Counseling: 08037220645. Venue: Church Auditorium, Halleluyah Quarters, by King of Kings Int’l School, off Ebute Road, Ibafo, Ogun State.