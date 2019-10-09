For it is by God’s grace that you have been saved through faith. It is not the result of your own efforts, but God’s gift so that no one can boast about it – Ephesians: 2v8.

Each time I look at my life I wondered how I went through my life challenges unscathed. Some of my experiences were so overwhelming that it seemed I would not see the next day. But here I am today, the pastor of House of Grace Evangelical Mission. As I peeped through my gloomy days, the words of John Newton floods my mind, “Tis grace that brought me safe this far, and grace will lead me home.”

It does not matter what your story may be, challenges are inevitable. Like one of my friends would always say, ‘different strokes for different folks.’ During these times of uncertainty, it is natural for the human mind to seek ways to come out of such situations; to depend on own strength, effort and connections. My efforts to save me came to nothing.

My many disappointments brought me to the realization that my future can be greater than my past because of God’s grace and mercy. At this point, I stopped struggling to bring about my desired change. I started learning to trust in God. My new found decision was greatly strengthened when I came upon Psalm 46 verse 10: “Be still and know that I am God.” I felt like one that just received a warm bath. It was so, soothing.

It will interest you to know that no matter where you are or what you have been

through; there is hope for the future. Don’t be clouded by your present circumstances to agree to the lies of the devil and give up on life. I present to you one golden truth that saw me through – God’s power is most effective in your weakness, 2Corinthians 12 verse 9. The amazing grace of God (unmerited favour) shows up when you are done trusting in your effort. This is why I am fascinated by Isaiah 40 verse 30, ‘But those who trust in the Lord will find strength. They will soar high on wings like eagles. They will run and not grow weary. They will work and not faint.’

Are you tired of running in circles or tired of your bad habits and unproductive life that you desire definite changes? Have you been trying to change only to end up been frustrated? Relax and know that God is for you. He is aware of you, sees you, hears you and wants to help you. You receive his help by first being still in your heart and realizing that He alone is your helper. He can use anything to help you including man, hence, it becomes an error to put your hope in a man that himself needs help.

Don’t be deceived. The help of God wrapped up in grace and mercy which saw me through my dark times, is still available for you today. Surrender your life to him knowing that His power is made manifest in your weakness.

Enjoy the grace of God