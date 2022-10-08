Executive Director, Grace Schools, Mrs. Olatokunbo Edun, has said that the school is committed to providing adequate resources to equip and empower its teachers in order to enhance academic growth of the students.

According to her, the school remains strongly committed to promoting the well being of the capacity development for the teachers through various professional development programmes.

While distributing foodstuffs and other materials to appreciate the committed teachers, Mrs. Edun noted that beyond the annual celebration of teachers, Grace Schools has developed a proactive and dynamic action plan to promote the well being of its teachers.

In the same vein, the Parent Teacher Association (PTA) of the school also provided a comprehensive free medical check-up for the teachers in order to determine their health status.

The Chairman of the Association, Omoruyi Edoigiawerei said the PTA decided to focus on the well being of the teacher because a healthy teacher is a productive teacher. He added that one of the best gifts for the teachers is to support them through medical programmes.

Edoigiawerei said the Association focuses on health interventions on a yearly basis to contribute to the general well being of the teachers.

The Headmistress of the school, Dr. Nike Akindayo appreciated Grace Schools’ management for supporting the teachers and recognising their efforts in raising well-rounded students. She applauded the PTA executives for showing adequate interest to enhancing healthy living for the teachers.