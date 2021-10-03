Can the fig tree, my brethren, bear olive berries? Either a vine, figs? So can no fountain both yield salt water and fresh.Who is a wise man and endued with knowledge among you? Let him shew out of a good conversation his works with meekness of wisdom. But if ye have bitter envying and strife in your hearts, glory not, and lie not against the truth. This wisdom descendeth not from above, but is earthly, sensual, devilish.

The scripture reveals to us two kinds of wisdom; one wisdom is earthly wisdom, sensual and devilish while the other is a wisdom which is from above or heavenly. Earthly wisdom is defined in this scripture as when a person lives with a heart which is full of bitterness, envy and strife. We will look at bitterness today.

Some Christians live with bitterness and are unware that living such a life is against God’s nature. A Christian who harbours bitterness is actually living in sin. In this study, we will carry out an x-ray on bitterness so that you can come out of it, if you have been living in it and you can help those who may be bitter.

Bitterness is that state of deep hurt arising from actions of others which are undesired. Another form of bitterness is when you become unhappy and deeply sad as a result of the progress of somebody. This is called bitter envying. This bitterness then makes you harsh, aggressive and hostile when you speak or interact. The wisdom which is from above is gentle, mild and easily approachable.

Walking in bitterness makes you see people as your enemies. You actually begin to feel justified in being harsh towards them because you perceive them as enemies or threats to you. Bitter people speak ugly about people behind them. They curse and swear. Some bitter people actually go silent while they plot to inflict severe injuries on perceived enemies. Others have simply made it their lifestyle just to be harsh to all and anyone. To be bitter is living according to the wisdom of this world and allowing an unregenerated character to manifest in you.

Are you bitter as a result of how you have been treated? Bitterness is devilish wisdom and living under it will expose you to unnecessary demonic attacks. This is one of the ways through which people who are supposed to be born again Christians become demon possessed. Someone may say, ‘pastor, what am I supposed to do, I have been deeply hurt?’

If you have been deeply hurt, what you need to do is to forgive the person or persons who hurt you. Forgiveness is the godly response to hurts. Offer unconditional forgiveness to those who have hurt you.

You forgive and blot out their transgressions for your own sake, not for their sake. Forgiving them is for your own benefit. You cannot live a peaceful life if you hold grudges against people. Keeping malice with people is a devilish behavior. It is not godly and you must change that today. Go to those who have hurt you and speak to them and stop living in malice because of bitterness.

You are a child of God. The Holy Spirit dwells in your spirit as the river of God. No fountain of water can bring forth bitter and sweet water at the same time. When you yield to bitterness and unforgiveness you literarily stop the work of the Holy Spirit in your life.

Are you a wife who has become bitter on the inside as a result of how your husband has treated you? Forgive your husband, no matter what he may have done. Similarly, if you are a husband, do not be bitter with your wife. If you have a stubborn wife who disobeys you, the scripture commands you not to be bitter against your spouse in Colossians 3:19 “Husbands, love your wives, and be not bitter against them”. Avoid harshness when you speak to your spouse, be mild and gentle.

Hebrews 12:15 Looking diligently lest any man fail of the grace of God; lest any root of bitterness springing up trouble you, and thereby many be defiled;

Bitterness stops God’s grace from reaching you, this is why you need to deal with it today. The grace of God is able to help you overcome bitterness.

Jesus is grace personified. When Jesus stepped into the boat of the disciples, grace for divine acceleration stepped into their boat because the scripture records that the boat arrived at its destination immediately Jesus stepped in.

I want to bring to your attention the fact that there is a grace for divine acceleration. That Grace speeds up everything that pertains to your life and removes delays. How does this grace work? Every time you are struggling, God will always try to reach you with his word or to try to bring His principles/wisdom to you through the Holy Spirit, which once received will lead to victories in your areas of need.

When the disciples were being delayed by the storm, Jesus was not with them. We can infer that they were without the wisdom of God and without the principles that guarantees favour.

However when Jesus came, the Word came. The word always speeds up things when we receive God’s word in the midst of our challenges. When grace for divine acceleration stepped into their boat, their journey sped up.

This grace for divine acceleration has come into your life already. It came the moment Jesus came into your life. All you need to do now is to willingly receive His principles from the word like the disciples did.

Seek out a scripture that is relevant to whatever you are going through and act on it.

You have to activate this grace for by first knowing about its existence and then exercising your faith on what God’s word has to say about that aspect of your life.

Last Line: Have you ever wondered what it means to give your life to Christ and be saved? Are you born again? God sent Jesus to die for all your sins so that you will not have to be punished for the same. To be saved means to simply accept Christ Jesus as your substitutionary sacrifice for your sins and to make him lord over your life. Surrender your life to Christ today by asking Jesus to forgive you your sins; ask Him to come into your life and to make you a new person. If you are facing challenges and require counseling/prayers do not hesitate to contact me. I will be willing to assist as much as I can.

