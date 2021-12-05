If any of you lack wisdom, let him ask of God, that giveth to all men liberally, and upbraideth not; and it shall be given him.

The year is gradually getting to an end. In no distant time, 2021 will give way for 2022. And it times like this, you need grace and God’s wisdom to finish strong.

Knowing what to do when you are faced with challenges of life is what defines the measure of wisdom you have got. As the year winds down, you may think that you have not met your set goals and this could be a source of concern for you. Wisdom is what will direct your thoughts and actions, and strengthen you to finish strong.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

What do you when you find yourself at a crossed toad? The only thing most Christians do when they are faced with a difficulty is that they cry out to God.

In Exodus 14:15, Moses cried out to God in the midst of facing the red sea and the Egyptians pursuing them from behind. And the LORD said unto Moses, Wherefore criest thou unto me? Speak unto the children of Israel, that they go forward:

As Moses was crying to God, God asked him a most surprising question, He said why are you crying to me? It is interesting to state that God is asking that same question today to many of us who have been crying to Him. God was indirectly saying to Moses and to everyone who is crying today, that the red sea will not divide because you are crying. Neither will the armies of the Egyptians be drowned because of your tears. In the same manner, the challenges you are facing in 2015 and the successes you desire to achieve in 2016 will not yield to your desires just because you know how to cry.

God said to Moses after rebuking him for crying, ‘tell the people to go forward’. The children of Israel needed to do something physical to trigger the miracle of the division of the red sea.

Every miracle recorded in the scripture begins with a physical action or step taken by somebody which provided a platform for God’s power to show itself. God was saying you have a part to play for your miracle to occur. People fold their hands and expect God to come down and do everything for them whereas God is up there waiting for somebody to go forward in faith which action will trigger God’s power into the situation.

The children of Israel had to shout before the wall of Jericho fell down, the widow of Zarephath had to sow her last meal to prophet Elijah before she experienced multiplication. The man at the pool of Bethesda had to take up his bed before he could walk. Every miracle begins from a step of faith.

There are relationships which can change if one of the parties in such relationship can just simple take a step of humility and apologise for their actions and be selfless. Prayers or crying to God alone cannot change your situation, you need to go forward by doing something.

Isaac would not have reaped a hundredfold in a land of famine if he did not take a step to sow seed in the time of famine. Ezekiel had to prophesy to the dry bones and command flesh, sinews and life to come upon them before the dry bones came back to life.

There are those who know what they need to do but are too afraid to do it. There are others who are simply too lazy to do what they know they should do to birth their miracles. God wants you to get up and do something to initiate change in your situation. Stop being afraid, stop being lazy, get up and do something.

For those who do not know what to do, ask God for the wisdom of what to do in prayer. James said if any man lacks wisdom let him ask of God who giveth liberally and upbraideth not.

The name of Jesus does so much magic, just that sometimes people merely groan rather than call on that name. Acts 3:5 says… And he gave heed unto them, expecting to receive something of them. Then Peter said, Silver and gold have I none; but such as I have give I thee: In the name of Jesus Christ of Nazareth rise up and walk.

In this account a beggar asked for alms from Peter and John, Peter had no physical money to offer the man but he had something which could do more than what physical money can do. He had the name of Jesus! The name of Jesus has been given to the born again believer as a solution to every situation of life. Every time you feel so down and so incapable, it is important to note that you have something which can change the most terrible situation. The believer can never be defeated once you discover that you have the name of Jesus at your disposal.

At the mention of the name of Jesus every knee shall bow. Every mountain of limitation will bow once you start speaking to it using the name of Jesus. The name of Jesus is a spiritual asset which you have as a master solution to all of life’s problems. Do not accept defeat or disappointment. You’ve got something which can change the situation if you use it.

The amplified translation of that scripture says, ‘by the use of the name of Jesus rise up and walk’. Alleluia. God wants you to know that you have the name of Jesus and He wants you to use it. Notice that Peter did not pray for the crippled man, he simply used the name. One reason why many Christians have not received their miracles in certain areas is because they have been praying to God to come down and do for them what they simply needed to use the name of Jesus to achieve. Why waste time praying for a crippling situation when you can speak to the situation and command it to change in the name of Jesus.

Later in that account when people were wondering how Peter and John made the crippled man to walk, Peter’s response was so amazing.

Acts 3 : 16 …And his name through faith in his name hath made this man strong, whom ye see and know: yea, the faith which is by him hath given him this perfect soundness in the presence of you all.

This man was not healed through any form of spiritual gymnastics as we see practiced today. Peter said, ‘His name, through faith in His name, the cripple man has been made whole’ Alleluia. Do you have faith in the name of Jesus? Do you believe that once you make a declaration in the name of Jesus it will come to pass? That crippled man was healed through faith in the name of Jesus.

What the name of Jesus did to the legs of the crippled man then, His name will do for you today if you have faith in the name. If you are facing a crippling financial situation all you need to do is to begin to speak to your finances in the name of Jesus and believe that as you mention the name of Jesus, change comes into the situation. Remember that what healed the cripple man was not Peter’s holiness or power, What healed the crippled man was Faith in the name of Jesus.

Use the name of Jesus today, do this yourself. Many people would rather look for somebody to do this for them. God wants you to use the name of Jesus by yourself. Speak to that situation, command it to change in the name of Jesus. You may not have silver or gold but you have something, you have the name of Jesus. Use the name in any area of your life which needs to change. Peter showed us here that if you don’t have the solution in the natural all you need to do is to switch to the supernatural using the name of Jesus and the miracle will occur.

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .

If you wish to know about us, or to hear more of our teachings, you can reach us via the numbers shown on this column, or join us live during our services via live streaming on www.diplomatstv.com. You can also subscribe to the soft copy of our daily devotional by sending a text message, ADD ME, to +27631814824, +2348052800948 or +27720809077 or through an email, using the email address shown here and we will be glad to reach you.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .